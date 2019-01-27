Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAt least 15 dead in mudslide at hotel in Peru: mayor

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A landslide crashed into a hotel during a wedding celebration in southeastern Peru, killing at least 15 people, authorities said Sunday.

"The mudslide broke through the walls of the hotel, crashing through," the mayor of the city of Abancay, where the hotel is located, told RPP radio.

The mayor, Evaristo Ramos, said about 100 guests had been invited to the wedding party Saturday and "there are 15 dead and 34 injured."

Firefighters, police and residents worked through the night to rescue people still trapped under rubble, mud and rocks.

Civil defense chief General Jorge Chavez said that the dead were 11 women and four men.

They did not include the bride and groom, Benedicta Palomino and Bladimir Marquez, who were in stable condition, local officials said.

Authorities said the Alhambra hotel was built very close to a hillside. A retaining wall collapsed, and the mudslide brought the hotel roof down on the partygoers below, they said.

People searching for missing relatives were urged to visit surrounding health centers to find and identify their loved ones.

More about Peru, Mudslide, Hotel
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Katie Nageotte wins 1st place at Boston Indoor Grand Prix Special
Review: Laura Wright immerses New York into 'Carlys World' at Rockwell's Special
Polish PM says Hitler's Germany responsible for Holocaust, not Nazis
10,000 'red scarf' protesters march against 'yellow vest' violence
Spanish well tragedy toddler buried
Italy's Salvini considers legal case against migrant rescue ship
Microplastic contamination found in groundwater in U.S.
Review: An afternoon with Laurie Berkner at The Paramount in New York Special
Why are cats antisocial? It's actually down to you
Tesla fined $29,365 for violating California labor laws