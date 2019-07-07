Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAt least 12 dead in Taliban blast in Afghan city: officials

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A Taliban car bomb in eastern Afghanistan killed at least 12 people and wounded scores more Sunday, officials said, in a massive blast that came amid ongoing peace talks in Qatar.

The Taliban are meeting with US negotiators and Afghan representatives in Doha as the US pushes to end its 18-year involvement in Afghanistan, but violence from the insurgents and the US military has continued apace.

Sunday's suicide car bomb attack hit the eastern city of Ghazni and targeted an intelligence unit, Ghazni provincial governor spokesman Aref Noori told AFP.

Wahidullah Mayar, a health ministry spokesman, said 12 people had been killed.

Additionally, "179 people, mostly civilians including children, were wounded", he added.

The number of wounded jumped up from an earlier toll of 70 and suggests a massive explosion.

The Taliban claimed the attack in a WhatsApp message.

The seventh round of Taliban-US talks is aimed at forging a deal that would see the US military quit Afghanistan in return for various guarantees.

Both sides have reported substantial progress in the talks, which are paused Sunday and Monday while the Taliban meet with Afghan representatives for a so-called intra-Afghan dialogue.

More about Afghanistan, Conflict, Blast
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Heatwave adds to the woes of migrants stranded Bosnia
Hundreds of thousands march across Europe for Gay Pride
Malaria surges back in crisis-hit Venezuela
Op-Ed: Trump to recognize his administration's environmental leadership
Last week shows highest casualty rate in Afghanistan this year
Rivals vying to lead post-bailout Greece
Review: Eric Lyden terrific at headlining show at Governor's Comedy Club Special
Gabon's timber industry reeling after corruption scandal
Review: Cher and Elvis Presley music is alive and well on Long Island Special
China station next target for Hong Kong protesters as new rally begins