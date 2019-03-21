Email
article imageAt least 10 dead in Egypt chemical plant blast

Listen
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

At least 10 people were killed Thursday in an explosion at a chemical plant in Ain Sokhna on Egypt's Red Sea coast, security and medical sources said.

Two medics told AFP that 10 bodies had been received at a morgue in Suez.

Families of victims gathered outside the morgue, an AFP stringer at the site said.

Officials have not confirmed a final toll or the location of the blast.

Local media have reported an industrial accident, citing several figures.

Ain Sokhna, part of the Suez governorate, is around 130 kilometres south east of Cairo.

The resort town doubles as an industrial hub with several petrochemical, ceramics and steel factories.

