Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAsylum seekers on trial in Greece over camp protest

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

More than 100 asylum seekers went on trial on the Greek island of Lesbos on Thursday after protesting against over-crowded camp conditions, an AFP reporter said.

The mainly Afghan asylum seekers stand accused of occupying a central square on the island in April 2018.

Along with women and children, they staged a sit-in that was swiftly attacked by far-right militants who threw stones and flares, with riot police deployed to keep the two sides apart.

"We didn't do anything. We were attacked by some extreme people. We are innocent," one of the defendants, Afghan refugee Hadisse Hosseini told AFP outside the courthouse.

Among the attackers, 26 have been provisionally identified by police. Their trial date has not yet been set.

Over 70,000 refugees and migrants have been stranded in Greece following a mass influx from 2015 onwards. Most were fleeing war-torn Syria and want to go to wealthier EU states such as Germany.

Of these, some 15,000 are housed in badly overcrowded camps on Greek islands where living conditions have been repeatedly criticised by rights groups.

Conditions are worst on the islands of Lesbos and Samos, where over 10,000 people live in camps built to handle a third of that number.

At around 7,000, refugees and migrants on Lesbos currently outnumber the local population by 2.5 to one.

More about Greece, Refugee, Trial, Racism
 
Latest News
Top News
EU meets for job tussle under shadow of Iran
Mexico's Navy to head up strategy to combat sargassum invasion
Fears of new jihadist 'academies' as Iraqi jails fill up
Insurance premiums to become costly because of climate change
China warns it 'won't capitulate' as US trade talks loom
Varoufakis running European election campaign — in Berlin
Review: BBMak spectacular at Gramercy Theatre in 'Back Here' NY tour stop Special
In Russia, thousands search for remains of Soviet war dead
Engelbert Humperdinck to perform 2019 concert on Long Island
South Africa ANC takes early lead in election results