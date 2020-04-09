Here are the latest developments in Asia related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

- Australian police raid virus-hit cruise ship -

Australian police raided the coronavirus-stricken Ruby Princess cruise ship and seized its black box, as part of a criminal investigation after thousands of passengers were allowed to disembark in Sydney and 15 later died of the illness.

Police wearing protective suits and masks boarded the vessel in Port Kembla, some 80 kilometres (50 miles) south of Sydney, on Wednesday night, New South Wales Police said.

- Taiwan demands apology from WHO chief -

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen listens to a soldier during a visit to a military base in Tainan Sam Yeh, AFP

Taiwan demanded an apology from the World Health Organization chief after he accused the island's government of leading personal attacks against him and his agency's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Relations between the WHO and Taiwan have worsened considerably since the pandemic began, even as health experts have lauded Taiwan for its response to the virus.

Taiwan used to be able to obtain observer status at the WHO's annual assembly, but diplomatic pressure from Beijing in recent years has pushed the island out of major international bodies.

- Markets, oil rise -

Asian markets were mostly in positive territory Thursday following another strong day for Wall Street as traders bought into optimism that the coronavirus crisis could be nearing its apex, while crude extended gains on hopes top producers will agree to a massive output cut.

- Scores of detained Rohingya freed in Myanmar -

A woman peers out from her shack as firefighters and volunteers disinfect a street in Yangon Ye Aung THU, AFP

Cases against scores of Rohingya Muslims detained after fleeing Myanmar's restive Rakhine state have been dropped, as fears grow of a potential coronavirus outbreak in the country's overcrowded prisons.

A military crackdown in 2017 forced some 750,000 Rohingya to escape to Bangladesh. Those who remain in Rakhine live under tight restrictions with little access to healthcare and education, unable to move freely in conditions Amnesty International has branded "apartheid".

- Tokyo Disney parks extend closures -

A man wearing a face mask stands in lane in the Chinatown area of Yokohama Philip FONG, AFP

Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea said they will extend their closures after the Japanese government this week declared a month-long state of emergency to halt the spread of the virus.

The parks, which usually attract more than 30 million visitors each year, had originally hoped to reopen this month.

- Locked-down Chinese city builds temporary hospital -

A medic from Jilin Province tears up before leaving during a ceremony at Tianhe Airport in Wuhan Hector RETAMAL, AFP

The Chinese city of Suifenhe in northeastern Heilongjiang province, which has seen an influx of imported coronavirus cases from Russia in recent days, is building a temporary hospital to treat those who have been infected.

The hospital will provide more than 600 beds and is expected to be completed by April 11. The city, on the Russian border, has already placed residents under lockdown and closed the land border.

- Australia, New Zealand police halt Easter getaways -

Australian and New Zealand police will stop people from trying to take breaks away from home over the Easter weekend William WEST, AFP

Hundreds of police officers in Australia and New Zealand have been deployed to stop holidaymakers from reaching beaches, campsites and vacation homes over the long Easter weekend, usually one of the most popular travel periods of the year.

"You can't rent a holiday house, you can't rent an Airbnb, you can't camp, you can't caravan, you can't boat, you can't fish," said Victoria Police Minister Lisa Neville.

"This needs to be a very different Easter," she added.

burs-sr/fox