Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAs AIDS conference opens in Mexico, migrants are a focus

Listen | Print
By Sofia MISELEM (AFP)     1 hour ago in World

The spread of HIV as a serious aspect of Latin America's migration crisis -- whether through Venezuelans forced to emigrate to obtain medicine or Central American migrants unaware they carry the virus -- will be a focus of the world AIDS conference opening Sunday in Mexico City.

Some 6,000 scientists, physicians, activists and government officials are due to learn about the latest in treatments and research and discuss the human and social costs of AIDS and HIV.

At present, no program focuses on Latin America's HIV-infected migrants, said Brenda Crabtree, a Mexican physician and AIDS specialist who is co-chairperson of the conference.

Ahead of the conference, organizers took early-arriving participants to a clinic in Iztapalapa, one of Mexico City's poorest and most dangerous neighborhoods.

The Condesa Clinic welcomes patients from any country, without inquiring about their legal status, and provides free care.

While some parts of the Mexican public health system demand that a patient's papers be in order, the Condesa clinic aims to be a "sanctuary" for migrants, Crabtree said.

A transgender woman waits at Mexico City's Condesa Clinic which specializes in HIV and provide...
A transgender woman waits at Mexico City's Condesa Clinic, which specializes in HIV and provides free treatment for both Mexicans and migrants
ALFREDO ESTRELLA, AFP/File

In Venezuela, some 120,000 people live with HIV/AIDS and need retroviral medicines, but nearly 80,000 are currently unable to obtain those drugs, she added.

About one in four foreign patients at Condesa is Venezuelan; 16 percent are Colombian; and another 16 percent come from Central American countries, clinic director Florentino Badial said.

There are also growing numbers of Haitians and Cubans.

Most of the Venezuelans and Colombians arrived legally in Mexico in search of work; most of the Central Americans are undocumented.

The Central Americans, generally less well educated, "are afraid," said Luis Manuel Arellano, a clinic employee. "But we treat them like we would any Mexican."

When a caravan brought thousands of migrants to Mexico in November, the clinic offered free testing and found six undetected cases of HIV, which were then treated.

"Migrants are not abandoned," Arellano said. "We take care of their health."

Carlos Gamez, a 32-year-old Cuban, arrived in Mexico in 2017, having just been diagnosed with HIV. He was able to find drugs at the clinic.

"If I had had to pay, it would not have been possible," he said.

More about Aids, Health, Venezuela, centralamerica, Migration
More news from
Latest News
Top News
UK mulls options as Iran says ship's fate depends on probe
Trump agrees Rand Paul can negotiate with Iran to reduce tensions
'Wow, wow, wow!' Philippines goes wild for 'force at 40' Pacquiao
'Stronger than ever': India set for fresh Moon launch attempt
Prized Thai buffaloes show off speed in muddy race
SOS Mediterranee relaunches migrant rescue missions off Libya
Tear gas and rubber bullets fired as Hong Kong returns to chaos
Review: Big Shot covers Billy Joel and Bob Dylan music at The Paramount Special
Ransomware continues to be the major threat to businesses
Mathematics helps us understand the complexity of our microbiome