Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageArt exhibit in Lake Ontario highlights plight of refugees

Listen | Print
By Digital Journal Staff     24 mins ago in World
If you look out over the shoreline of Lake Ontario, at the foot of Toronto’s Harbour Square Park, you’re likely to see a vibrantly-coloured tribute to the many lives lost in the ongoing global refugee crisis.
The realistically depicted bodies, clinging to inner tubes, out in the waters of the lake are actually an art installation. Put together by American artists Ann Hirsh and Jeremy Angier, the 25 orange figures in the water constitute SOS (Safety Orange Swimmers).
Three swimmers have been added to the exhibit since it first debuted in Boston in 2016, as each orange figure indicates over a million refugees in the world today.
SOS (Safety Orange Swimmers) art installation by Ann Hirsh and Jeremy Angier
SOS (Safety Orange Swimmers) art installation by Ann Hirsh and Jeremy Angier
Digital Journal Staff
The United Nations High Commisioner for Human Rights has seen a near doubling of the population under its mandate since 2012. The UNHCHR’s 2018 report stated that less than three percent of refugees and displaced people returned to their country of origin. The majority of that increase came from the conflict in Syria.
SOS (Safety Orange Swimmers) art installation by Ann Hirsh and Jeremy Angier.
SOS (Safety Orange Swimmers) art installation by Ann Hirsh and Jeremy Angier.
Digital Journal Staff
Experts are reporting that the climate crisis will play an increasingly large role in the displacement of refugees in the coming decades, driving hundreds of millions of people from their homes.
More about Sos, Save Our Swimmers, Refugees, Displaced people, Lake ontario
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Teen fugitives 'unlikely' to survive in Canadian wilderness
Venezuela's power struggle drags on
Potentially habitable planet found in new solar system
Jordan Princess Haya receives brother's backing on Twitter
Microsoft helps to develop the ‘high-tech’ hospital of the future
Adam Lambert and Queen to perform shows at Madison Square Garden
Veteran music star Gary Morris condenses 'The Mueller Report' Special
Review: Ryan Held wins big at the 2019 U.S. Swimming Championships Special
Iran says sanctions show US 'afraid' of top diplomat
Hong Kong financial workers stage flash protest