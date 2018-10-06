Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageArrests on US Capitol steps ahead of vote on top judge

Listen | Print
By AFP     44 mins ago in World

Police on Saturday began arresting protesters who had gathered just feet (meters) from the entrance to the United States Capitol building, despite a barricade blocking off the area, as legislators inside prepared to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

The group of about 150 who somehow got around the newly-erected barricade were among about 2,000 protesters -- most of them women -- outside the building where senators were to vote mid-afternoon.

They were expected to appoint the conservative judge to the court after a nomination process which bared partisan divisions ahead of US midterm elections next month.

An AFP reporter saw more than 60 protesters handcuffed by US Capitol Police, after officers issued a warning and led them down the Capitol steps as the demonstrators raised clenched fists.

"Vote them out!" the protesters chanted, along with: "Hey, hey, ho, ho, Kavanaugh has got to go."

They had laid out banners several feet long on the east steps of the Capitol, which faces the Supreme Court building.

"November is coming," said one of their banners.

More about US, Politics, Court, Assault, Protest
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Is Instagram about to give your location history to Facebook?
Thanksgiving Day in Canada and the US — The same, but different
Gay marriage: Europe split in two
Amazon's private brands show growth success
Banksy shocks art world by shredding £1 mn work at auction
Toronto Smart City adviser resigns over data concerns
Chatting with DJ Mike Savage: 2019 'Best of Long Island' nominee Special
Children born aboard floating hospital in quake aftermath
Op-Ed: U.K. security supports Apple and Amazon denial of Chinese hacking
Review: BBMak brilliant on 'Back Here' version on 'Entertainment Tonight' Special