Armenia's reformist Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday announced his resignation on television, paving the way for snap elections.

"My dear and proud people, today I tendered my resignation," Pashinyan said, pledging to "ensure the free expression of people's will during snap parliamentary elections."

Pashinyan's resignation is seen as a manoeuvre to return as prime minister with control of the parliament.

He came to power in May after spearheading weeks of mass anti-government rallies that toppled veteran leader Serzh Sarkisian.

Pashinyan has since reshaped the Caucasus nation's political landscape, ousting from power old elites.

But Armenia has plunged into a political crisis as Pashinyan's government has been at loggerheads with the majority of lawmakers in parliament.

They are allied to ex-president Sarkisian and have stood in the way of Pashinyan's reform drive.

The former journalist, 43, aims to hold snap polls before the end of the year in an attempt to weaken the influence of Sarkisian who was forced from power after a 10-year stint as president.

Parliamentary elections are not scheduled until 2022.

According to the Armenian constitution, snap legislative elections are to be held 30 days at the earliest and no later than 45 days after the parliament's dissolution.