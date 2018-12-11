Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageArmed police detain man outside British parliament

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Armed police detained a man on the grounds of the British parliament on Tuesday, at almost exactly the same spot where an attack occurred last year, an AFP photographer saw.

London's Metropolitan Police did not immediately respond to a request for information about the incident, while parliamentary authorities said police were handling it.

The BBC cited police saying the incident was not terror-related.

In March last year, Khalid Masood, a British Muslim convert, rammed a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before fatally stabbing a policeman on guard outside parliament.

The attack, which left five people dead and around 50 injured, ended only when police shot the 52-year-old Masood dead.

More about Britain, Parliament, Incident
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Fighting climate change in the shadow of Mount Everest
Macron unveils new measures in bid to end 'yellow vest' revolt
Google 'must scrap censored Chinese search plans': NGOs
Apple phones still sold in China despite ban
Great snakes! Indonesians wrestle with giant python
Congo elections: Calm before the storm?
Space technology enables positioning without GPS
The Conways: Washington power couple divided over Trump
'Yellow vests' denounce Macron speech as 'charade'
Volkswagen may use US Ford plants to build electric vehicles