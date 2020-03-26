Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageArmani's Italian factories to make medical overalls

Listen | Print
By AFP     5 hours ago in World

Fashion brand Armani said on Thursday it would start making single use medical overalls for hospital workers at all its Italian factories.

The group - whose brands include Giorgio Armani and Emporio Armani - said they would be used for "the individual protection of healthcare workers engaged in the fight against the Coronavirus disease."

Founder Giorgio Armani has donated 2 million euros ($2.2 million) in recent weeks to hospitals around Italy, including Bergamo and Piacenza in the hard-hit north, the company said.

The company operates four factories in Italy, a spokeswoman told AFP. Like many other fashion brands, Armani has in recent years moved much of its production out of Italy to other countries where labour costs are lower.

More about Health, Virus, Italy, Fashion
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Madagascar 'anti-virus brews' sell like hot cakes in local markets
Op-Ed: Canada attacks U.S. plan to deploy troops along Canadian border
Switzerland virus cases top 10,000
Rockets hit Iraq's Green Zone, US-led coalition leaves base
Faruq Tauheed opens up about 'Roots Less Traveled' on NBC Special
Italy's dead overwhelm morgues as virus toll tops 8,000
Billy Droze talks 'Waiting Out The Storm,' premieres music video Special
Op-Ed: Trump — 'LameStream Media' to blame for keeping country closed
Trudeau objects to US posting troops to control border with Canada
Q&A: Are hemp plastics really sustainable? Special