Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageArgentinian protesters occupy Buenos Aires over food crisis

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Several thousand protesters camped Wednesday in downtown Buenos Aires to demand Argentina declare a food emergency as the economic crisis deepened just weeks ahead of the presidential election.

The demonstrators, who plan to camp for 48 hours in the heart of the city, say rampant inflation has left many of the poorest Argentinians struggling to buy food.

"Argentina is devastated by inaction, hunger, and poverty, and we demand answers that live up to the situation," organizer Eduardo Belliboni said. "We want social programs, we want to increase allocations for existing programs and increase food rations in schools," he added.

Clashes broke out with police as demonstrators tried to block public transport networks.

On Thursday, Argentinian lawmakers will consider a "food emergency" bill, presented by the opposition, that would allow more funds to be allocated to manage the increasingly desperate situation.

But President Mauricio Macri's center-right government is opposed to the proposal, saying that it has already taken other emergency measures -- such as the elimination of basic food taxes.

The country has been in a recession since last year, and has one of the highest inflation rates in the world, running at more than 54 percent.

Argentina's economic crisis has seen the peso lose half its value, unemployment soar and the economy shrink by 5.8 percent in the first quarter. Argentines have seen their earnings, savings and purchasing power diminished.

It is among the Latin American countries where hunger increased most during 2018, according to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization, and seeing families begging on the streets of the capital has become usual.

The country's economic woes intensified after shock primary elections in August saw Macri suffer a crushing defeat, sending markets into a tailspin and leading the government to impose foreign-exchange controls and request a rescheduling of its debt.

The results indicate that Macri's bid for reelection next month now appears in serious jeopardy.

More about Argentina, Politics, Economy, Protests, Unrest
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Purdue Pharma opioid settlement big precedent for Big Pharma
China's transgender community risk self-surgery and illegal drugs
Brexit court ruling prompts calls to reverse parliament suspension
World champion swimmer Michael Chadwick talks ISL and LA Current Special
Review: Puddle of Mudd refreshing on 'Welcome to Galvania' album Special
'Rebel' Saudi women shun obligatory abaya robe
Op-Ed: US drops 80,000 pounds of explosives on tiny island in Iraq
Artificial intelligence is helping to improve cancer detection
Russia terminates robot Fedor after space odyssey
Review: Reverie Lane soars on 'Less Is More' single, to play in New York Special