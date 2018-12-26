Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageArgentine woman rescued in Bolivia 32 years after kidnapping

Listen | Print
By AFP     39 mins ago in World

An Argentine woman kidnapped 32 years ago as a teenager has been found alive and well in Bolivia following a joint investigation between the two countries, Argentine police said Wednesday.

Now 45, the woman was the victim of human trafficking at just 13 years old, police said.

Bolivian officers had been gathering evidence on the woman's whereabouts for several months at the behest of their Argentine counterparts, before localizing her in a small town in the south of the country.

Once Bolivian authorities gave the authorization, police liberated the woman and her son.

The pair were transferred to Mar del Plata, her home town some 400 kilometers (250 miles) to the south of Buenos Aires, where she was reunited with family, Argentine police said.

More about Argentina, Bolivia, Kidnapping
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Top female daytime interviews of 2018
Poroshenko announces end to martial law in Ukraine
Stock markets in US have worst Xmas eve trading day ever
Thai farmers giddy over new medical marijuana law
'I will drink your blood': French rappers take feud to ring
As TikTok videos take hold with teens, parents scramble to keep up
U.S. population are sleeping less each year: Study
Canada's cannabis sales top $43 million in two weeks
From 'world cup' to 'Meghan Markle' — Google top trends for 2018
What’s in store for cloud services in 2019? Special