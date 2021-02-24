Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image'Argentine Firecracker' Fanne Foxe dead at 84: WPost

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Fanne Foxe, an exotic dancer known as the "Argentine Firecracker" who was at the center of one of the US capital's most notorious sex scandals, has died, The Washington Post reported. She was 84.

Foxe leapt into the headlines of newspapers across the country in 1974 after diving into the Tidal Basin in Washington after a boozy night at a nightclub with a married congressman.

Foxe was the stage name adopted by Annabel Edith Villagra, who was born in Nueve de Julio, Argentina. The Post said she died on February 10 in Clearwater, Florida.

Foxe's brief moment in the national spotlight came in October 1974, when police stopped a car that had been driving erratically and without headlights in downtown Washington late at night.

The then 38-year-old Foxe emerged from the car in an evening gown and dove into the chilly waters of the Tidal Basin.

Another occupant of the car was an inebriated Democratic congressman, Wilbur Mills of Arkansas, the powerful 65-year-old chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

The pair had spent the evening at the Silver Slipper nightclub, where Foxe had performed.

Wills won re-election in November 1974 but left politics in 1977 and died in 1992.

Foxe went on to write a memoir -- "The Stripper and the Congresman" -- married a contractor and eventually settled in Florida, according to the Post.

More about US, Politics, Congress, foxe
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Saudi travel bans stir unease as detainees released
Basstian talks about new track 'Break It Down' with Adrian Fyrla Special
Ecuador prison riot toll rises to 79
Smuggled photos used against Syrian regime in landmark torture trial
California COVID-19 strain may be more infectious—and lethal
Rocket strikes on US in Iraq seen as 'message from Iran'
IMF chief warns pandemic leaving some countries behind
Ghana receives world's first doses of free Covax vaccines
C.Africa forces seize stronghold of ex-president Bozize
Review: 'The Horde' is a great thriller to watch during the quarantine Special