Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageArgentina president says no law broken in vaccine scandal

Listen | Print
By AFP     45 mins ago in World

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez said Tuesday that no crime had been committed in a scandal over coronavirus vaccine queue-jumping that forced his health minister to resign.

Fernandez, on an official visit to Mexico, called the incident "reprehensible" but said that the issue of vaccines was "very sensitive" and should not be politicized.

"I've read that they've made a complaint ... Let's end the nonsense!" Fernandez said as he joined Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at his daily news conference.

"I ask the prosecutors and judges to do what they must," he said, adding that there was "no such crime" as vaccine queue-jumping under Argentinian law.

Gines Gonzalez Garcia quit as health minister on Friday at the request of Fernandez after it emerged that his friends had been able to skip the line for coronavirus inoculation.

Fernandez said he did not rule out further resignations.

"Those who have to go are going to have to go because I never promoted or endorsed any of that," he said.

Fernandez himself received Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in January in what he said was an effort to encourage others to be inoculated.

"I had to have the vaccine because the Argentine media said that the Russian vaccine could not be trusted," the 61-year-old said.

The two leaders also issued a joint plea for greater efforts to tackle vaccine inequality.

Fernandez said that he would seek Mexico's support for a proposal for the G20 to ask coronavirus vaccine makers to waive their intellectual property rights "so all countries can produce them freely."

Lopez Obrador urged the United Nations to do more to ensure equal access to vaccines against a virus that has killed more than 180,000 people in Mexico -- one of the world's highest tolls.

"There are more than 100 countries that do not have a single dose of the vaccine. This is totally unfair," he said.

Mexico began mass vaccination on December 24, starting with health workers, but like many countries is constrained by limited supplies.

More about Health, Virus, Politics, Argentina, Mexico
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: William Lipton melts hearts in moving 'General Hospital' episode Special
Prince Philip 'responding to treatment' for infection: palace
US Supreme Court allows release of Trump tax records to prosecutors
Hutu rebels accuse DRC, Rwanda over Italian ambassador's death
Biden, Trudeau go online for US-Canada bilateral
Tina Turner nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Indian climate activist linked to Thunberg wins bail
Review: Willy Sacco and Howard Newman superb at Sergio's on Long Island Special
How long can loss of sense of taste and smell last with COVID?
Op-Ed: Huh? Facebook reverses Australian news sites ban