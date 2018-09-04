Argentina's Economy Minister Nicolas Dujovne was in Washington Tuesday for talks with the International Monetary Fund to reset conditions of a $50 billion loan in a bid to ease his country's currency crisis and stabilize the economy.

Dujovne is to hold talks with International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde who has already signalled a willingness to accede to Argentina's request to accelerate cash disbursements.

Analysts said the process should be straightforward but warned of the consequences of a failure to renegotiate the loan, agreed in June.

"Failure to secure further IMF funding or fiscal slippage before large debt repayments due in November would make default a very real possibility," said Capital Economics in a note.

The peso has lost half its value against the dollar this year, hampering government efforts to get inflation under control. Argentina has already used a first $15 billion tranche of the loan, mainly to prop up its under-fire currency.

The Washington meeting comes a day after President Mauricio Macri announced tougher austerity measures, including slashing the number of government ministries by half and restoring a tax on booming grain exports.

The televised address signalled the abandonment of a gradualist approach to reducing inflation by the market-friendly president, who was elected in 2015. "We must move a lot faster," said Marci.

Macri, a center-right politician elected on a commitment to economic reform, appealed to rich exporters to do their bit.

"We know that this is a bad tax, but I have to ask them to understand that it is an emergency and we need their contribution."

At the current exchange rate, the move would put an extra $7.1 billion in state coffers.

- Noisy protests -

People bang pans during a protest September 3, 2018 in Buenos Aires against Argentine President Mauricio Macri's austerity policies JUAN MABROMATA, AFP/File

Argentina's 25 percent-plus inflation has left many struggling, and hundreds took to the streets in noisy protests around Buenos Aires late Monday.

"We feel a huge indignation," said retiree Maria Eugenisa, at one night-time demonstration in which around 100 people banged pots and held banners saying "No to the IMF."

"It was an over-acted, rehearsed speech, that doesn't take into account the disaster they have created because they impoverished us and they send the money abroad," she said.

Another retiree, Liliana Mayoral, said she was fed up with austerity.

"We had to go out because if you don’t, you'd die from an ulcer. Something must be said, something must be done and the noise, besides everything, is therapeutic, not just an expression."

Twelve of Argentina's 22 government ministries will be closed or merged under the measures, including two key portfolios, health and labor.

Santiago Ponce, a labor ministry worker, said slashing the government was a bad sign.

"Halving ministries implies a really dire situation for the public administration and the state. They are reducing the state, they are shrinking it, the state is losing its power to regulate."

Argentina has already pledged to cut the budget deficit to 1.3 percent of GDP in 2019, but at a press conference prior to leaving for Washington on Monday, Dujovne said it would go further next year and eliminate its primary deficit -- its borrowing needs before debt servicing.

"In 2019 we want to reach primary fiscal equilibrium, and by lowering the deficit we will lower our need to issue debt," the minister said.

The current deficit target for 2018 is 2.7 percent of GDP.