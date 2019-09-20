Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageArgentina ex-president Kirchner to be tried for fourth time

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Argentina's former president Cristina Kirchner is to stand trial for a fourth time on corruption charges, even as the leftist opposition leader vies for the position of vice president in elections next month.

The 66-year-old, who served two terms as president, is accused of having taken $160 million in bribes for steering public works contracts towards favored businessmen close to her and her late husband Nestor, who served as president before her.

No date for the latest re-trial has been announced.

The judge overseeing the protracted case, Claudio Bonadio, has requested Kirchner be remanded into custody on several occasions, but as a senator she enjoys parliamentary immunity.

Kirchner, who is currently under 13 different investigations, served as president from 2007 until 2015 and is the running mate for her former chief of staff Alberto Fernandez.

The two are favored to win the October 27 elections, polling ahead of center-right President Mauricio Macri who is running for a second term but faces weakened prospects due to the country's crippling economic crisis.

More about Argentina, proceso, corrupcin, parlamento, elecciones
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Fuelling populism and influencing votes - Austria's biggest tabloid
Review: Madonna amazing at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York Special
Trump announces sanctions but says won't strike Iran
Hurricane Lorena makes landfall at Mexico's Los Cabos resort
Royal baby Archie awaited in S.Africa for first official trip
Three Mile Island power plant is shutting its doors
North America has lost 3 billion wild birds since 1970
Huawei announces new smartphones without Google apps
Key points of Merkel's new climate strategy
All Blacks, Springboks clash in Rugby World Cup blockbuster