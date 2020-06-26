Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageArgentina cranks up coronavirus lockdown in capital

Listen | Print
By AFP     44 mins ago in World

Argentina President Alberto Fernandez announced on Friday a toughening of lockdown measures in the capital Buenos Aires and its surrounding area as coronavirus cases are on the rise.

"We're going back to closing the Buenos Aires metropolitan area so that traffic dramatically decreases, to reduce infections and the need for (hospital) beds," said Fernandez.

From July 1 "we're going to ask everyone to return to isolation at home and to only leave to fetch provisions for daily life," he said.

The measure will last until July 17 with "only essential services and some industrial zones" remaining operational.

The decision comes with coronavirus cases increasing exponentially. Argentina now has more than 1,100 deaths and over 52,000 cases.

Fernandez said the greater Buenos Aires area, home to 14 million of Argentina's 44 million population, "is infecting the rest of the country," where 80 percent of activity has reopened.

Center-left leader Fernandez could not resist a dig at neighbor Brazil's far right President Jair Bolsonaro, saying that the prolonged quarantine had "saved lives."

"If Argentina had followed Brazil's rhythm, we'd have 10,000 dead," he said.

He acknowledged, though, that the lockdown had "brought very negative consequences" to an economy that has already been suffering from two years of recession and is predicted to shrink by 9.9 percent in 2020, according to the International Monetary Fund.

More about Argentina, pandemia, Virus, salud, epidemia
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Microsoft to permanently close its retail stores
Review: Neraki brings patrons back to normalcy on Long Island Special
Macron 'confident' of progress in Russia ties after Putin talks
Nina Lee talks about 'Lift Up' single, digital age, Amy Winehouse Special
Trump cancels golf trip to New Jersey after new quarantine rule
Texas, Florida slow reopening as virus cases surge
Kosovo's Thaci accuses international justice of rewriting history
Suspect killed, six injured in Glasgow incident
Op-Ed: Evidence emerges of Trump's interference in key COVID-19 research
India and China deployed in 'large numbers' in border showdown: foreign ministry