Apple expected to unveil new iPhone at Sept. 10 event

By AFP     36 mins ago in Technology

Apple sent out invitations on Thursday to a September 10 event at its Silicon Valley campus where it is expected to unveil a new-generation iPhone.

In its trademark, tight-lipped style, Apple disclosed little about what it plans to spotlight in the Steve Jobs Theater at its headquarters in the city of Cupertino.

For years now, Apple has hosted events in the fall to launch new iPhone models ahead of the Christmas holiday shopping season.

Introduction of "iPhone 11" handsets would come as the global smartphone market tightens and Apple makes a priority of selling digital content and services to fans of its hardware.

