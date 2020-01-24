Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAnti-Semitic attack sparks Italy protest

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Hundreds of people carrying candles protested in an Italian town Friday after unknown vandals wrote "Jews Here" on the front door of the house of a Nazi concentration camp survivor.

A Star of David and the words "Juden Hier," German for "Jews Here", were daubed in black paint on the door in the Piedmont town of Mondovi, where a member of the Italian anti-Fascist resistance lived until her death in 1996.

Lidia Beccaria Rolfi's son Aldo, who lives in the house now, said the attack followed the publication of an article in which he talked about his mother and warned of the rise of anti-Semitism.

People hold torches and candles during a demonstration against anti-Semitism in Mondovi northwester...
People hold torches and candles during a demonstration against anti-Semitism in Mondovi, northwestern Italy
MARCO BERTORELLO, AFP

"This happened here, in Mondovi, in 2020", Stefano Casarino, head of Italy's National Association of Italian Partisans (ANPI) told the crowd as Rolfi tore away a police anti-obscenity cover to reveal the graffiti beneath.

Rolfi slammed the vandals as "utterly ignorant", not least because his mother was not Jewish.

Beccaria Rolfi joined the resistance at the end of 1943. She was arrested and deported to Ravensbrueck concentration camp as a political prisoner in June 1944, before being liberated just under a year later.

More about Italy, Anti, Semitic, Protest
More news from
Latest News
Top News
'See the doctor': fever-hit patients fret in China outbreak city
Locusts the latest curse of East Africa weather extremes
'This time I'm scared': experts fear too late for China virus lockdown
'Just the two of us': a bleak New Year in China's virus-hit Wuhan
Review: Max George tugs at the heartstrings on 'That's Not Me' single Special
Q&A: How one digital company is embracing Consumer Privacy Act Special
Review: Mike DelGuidice, Big Shot deliver dynamic show at The Paramount Special
Op-Ed: Trump throws tantrum over 'Death Valley TV time-slot'
Review: Tragedy strikes Adrienne in NBC daytime drama 'Days of Our Lives' Special
Salvini eyes return to power at crunch Italy vote