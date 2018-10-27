Shifting tectonic plates in German politics are set to mark a second regional election in as many weeks Sunday, threatening fresh aftershocks for Chancellor Angela Merkel's battered Berlin coalition.

The capital's government quarter has held its breath since Bavarians punished Merkel's allies -- the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) and centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) -- in a state poll earlier this month.

Party leaders urged discipline and no heads have rolled ahead of Sunday's vote in Hesse, restraining infighting that has driven voters from the traditional big parties to insurgent political forces.

But a bad outcome for either Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the SPD or both will uncork a fresh round of finger-pointing and calls to abandon the veteran chancellor's third loveless "grand coalition".

"Everywhere, people are speculating about the end of the coalition and Angela Merkel's departure," news site Spiegel Online commented.

Even so, "so much excitement ahead of the election rather suggests that the first law of Merkel will yet again apply: nothing happens," it added.

- Heavy losses -

Polls point to both CDU state premier and loyal Merkel follower Volker Bouffier and his SPD challenger Thorsten Schaefer-Guembel suffering heavy losses compared with 2013.

Both parties stand to shed around 10 points, for results in the high 20s for the CDU and around 20 percent for the SPD.

Depending how other parties perform, the coalition arithmetic could still allow either to lead a new state government -- handing Merkel or SPD leader Andrea Nahles a symbolic victory.

Electoral momentum is on the side of newer parties, the far-right, anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany and the left-leaning ecologist Greens.

The AfD has entered 15 of Germany's 16 state parliaments as well as the federal Bundestag, propelled by a backlash to Merkel's migration policy.

The protest party is expected to eat into both the CDU and SPD's vote to enter the Hessian legislature with a low double-digit share.

Tarek Al-Wazir, leader of the Greens in Hesse, predicted that the junior coalition partners would perform well in the regional vote Jens Büttner, dpa/AFP

Meanwhile, the Greens -- already the junior government partner in Hesse -- look poised to almost double their 2013 vote share to around 20 percent, topping the 17.5 percent they scored in conservative Bavaria.

The party attracts voters who favour welcoming refugees, worry about climate change or are fed up with the big parties' indulgence towards the car companies during a years-long scandal over harmful emissions from diesel vehicles.

Hessian Greens leader Tarek al-Wazir predicted his party would also benefit from disappointment over quarrels that have rocked Merkel's coalition in recent months, mostly over the AfD's core issue of immigration.

While the CDU/CSU have been "wrapped up in themselves," al-Wazir said, "we have never allowed ourselves to be driven crazy by the AfD's attacks".

- Crumble, not collapse -

With tensions high in the Berlin coalition, "no-one can say with 100 percent certainty how stable things will stay, what kind of dynamics will emerge in the individual parties" after the election, CDU general secretary Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said Thursday.

Kramp-Karrenbauer -- seen by many as Merkel's anointed successor -- also cautioned that "if the government falls apart now, it will result in new elections," in a barely concealed warning to would-be coalition breakers in both the CDU and SPD.

As polls stand, the two parties would each book an even worse result than the all-time low scores they saw in last year's federal parliament vote.

Short of an end to the coalition, internal frustration in the CDU could bubble up in a weak score for Merkel when she stands for re-election as party leader in December -- or even a surprise victory for a challenger.

But Kramp-Karrenbauer and other leadership hopefuls know that "a swift change right now would come too early", conservative daily Die Welt commented -- motivating them to play for time and keep Merkel in place while they build up their own profiles outside the chancellor's shadow.