Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAngela Merkel's mother has died: government

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

German chancellor Angela Merkel's mother, Herlind Kasner, has died, a government spokesman said Wednesday.

"Herlind Kasner, the mother of the chancellor, has died," the spokesman said, without providing further details.

The former Latin and English teacher likely died earlier this month at the age of 90, according to the Bild newspaper and SuperIllu magazine.

She gave birth to the future world leader in Hamburg in 1954, moving to the former East Germany just weeks later with her daughter and husband, Horst Kasner, a pastor who died in 2011.

Merkel answered questions in parliament on Wednesday before heading for a European Union summit on Brexit in Brussels.

More about Germany, Merkel, Politics, Death
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Bryton James talks 2019 Emmy nod and 'The Young and The Restless' Special
Battle for space more stealth than Star Wars
Scientists set to reveal first true image of black hole
Antarctic's giant sea spiders show resilience to warming waters
The Marshall Tucker Band to play The Paramount in 2019 tour
Executive order would void states' rights to use Clean Water Act
Trump's 'coup' charge fuels assault on Russia probe
Canada plans to end 'asylum shopping'
Falcon Heavy launch today and Israel's lunar landing on Thursday
The real deal: astronomers deliver first photo of black hole