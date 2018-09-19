Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAncient Greece-inspired erotic art sparks debate in Spain

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Explicitly erotic sculptures inspired by ancient Greek ceramic art are making waves at a marina in the Spanish city of Valencia.

By local artist Antoni Miro, the figures provide a foretaste of an upcoming exhibition at a cultural centre opening soon nearby, said a spokeswoman for the consortium that manages the space.

But for some, such explicit art should not be displayed in a place that is frequented by families with small children.

"The exhibition in the street of these figures that depict blow jobs, masturbation, exposed genitals... with highly explicit sexual content" could violate the law for the protection of minors, the conservative Family Forum association said in a statement.

The images confront children without any prior warning and "are inappropriate for their age", it said.

But in an interview with Spanish media, Miro rejected the criticism, saying his sculptures were inspired by a respected artistic tradition -- referring to the highly stylised black forms with white outlines typically figuring on ancient Greek vases and the like.

He added that he believed most people regarded the art as normal, suggesting that some parents may be "behind the times".

More about Spain, Art, Sex, antiquity
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Social House talks new track 'Magic In The Hamptons' and Drake Special
Canadian pot producer Tilray sees stocks soar 40 percent
Op-Ed: Chinese ‘Social Credit’, or how AI can rule your life right now
Vince Gill talks 2018 tour, proud moments, success, fans and golf Special
Nigeria's Davido gets on the political campaign trail
Review: Katie Nageotte's triumphant pole vault journey in 2018 Special
Toronto Court of Appeal rules in favor of council-cutting case
Anger as Turkey jails 24 over Istanbul airport protests
Review: This duo rocks on guitar cover of Kanye West's 'Gold Digger' Special
Five million children risk famine in war-torn Yemen