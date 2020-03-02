By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Politics On March 2, it was announced that Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar has ended her presidential bid for the White House. She was endorsed by the "New York Times" along with Senator Elizabeth Warren. Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren expressed her admiration for Amy Klobuchar via Twitter. "Thank you to my friend, @AmyKlobuchar. You've been a champion for working families and women in politics, and I look forward to keeping up that fight by your side," Klobuchar also shared her admiration for Buttigieg and his historic campaign, which she described as "inspiring." "I have so much respect for you @PeteButtigieg and know there are great things ahead," she In return, Buttigieg praised Klobuchar for all of her contributions to this campaign. "Campaigning beside @AmyKlobuchar I got to see firsthand the midwestern grit, determination, and common sense that our country needs more of," he said, prior to noting that he is grateful for the spirit and humor she brought to this race. "I look forward to working with her to build the country we all deserve," he Former presidential candidate, Senator Kamala Harris Klobuchar went on to endorse Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for president. This news follows Pete Buttigieg ending his campaign for the White House on March 1. Similar to Klobuchar, he also endorsed former Vice President Biden.Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren expressed her admiration for Amy Klobuchar via Twitter. "Thank you to my friend, @AmyKlobuchar. You've been a champion for working families and women in politics, and I look forward to keeping up that fight by your side," Warren tweeted Klobuchar also shared her admiration for Buttigieg and his historic campaign, which she described as "inspiring." "I have so much respect for you @PeteButtigieg and know there are great things ahead," she tweeted In return, Buttigieg praised Klobuchar for all of her contributions to this campaign. "Campaigning beside @AmyKlobuchar I got to see firsthand the midwestern grit, determination, and common sense that our country needs more of," he said, prior to noting that he is grateful for the spirit and humor she brought to this race. "I look forward to working with her to build the country we all deserve," he tweeted Former presidential candidate, Senator Kamala Harris complimented Klobuchar for bringing passion, humor and her dedication to the working Americans. She was described as "tough as they come," and noted that she will miss Klobuchar's presence in the White House race. More about amy klobuchar, White house, Democratic, Senator amy klobuchar White house Democratic Senator