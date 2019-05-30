Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAmnesty suspends Zimbabwe branch after fraud probe

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Amnesty International on Thursday suspended its local branch in Zimbabwe after uncovering evidence of fraud, in the first ever such move by the rights advocacy group.

Amnesty issued a statement saying "an extensive forensic audit was conducted in late 2018 which uncovered evidence of fraud and serious financial mismanagement".

It said that the Zimbabwe branch had been suspended from the global organisation and placed under administration and the Zimbabwean police had been informed of the audit findings.

"The decision has been made to take extraordinary measures... to protect the reputation, integrity and operation of the movement," it added.

The London-based group gave no further details, but said it would try to recover lost funds and that urgent measures had been introduced to ensure donor money was safe.

Amnesty has focused recent work in Zimbabwe on campaigning against the arrest of rights activists, promoting media freedom and calling for accountability for security forces after alleged abuses.

Last year the US cut funding to three Zimbabwean civil action groups citing "possible misuse" of money.

International rights groups in Zimbabwe have often been accused by state media of working on behalf of foreign countries to help the main opposition MDC party to overthrow the government.

More about Zimbabwe, Rights, Fraud
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Brazil economy shrinks 0.2 percent in first quarter
Paris opens data center to host the city's digital services
Israel's 'King Bibi' suffers a dent in his crown
World's tiniest surviving baby born in California
China detains activists, mutes livestreams ahead of Tiananmen anniversary
Billy Flynn celebrates birthday, to return to 'Days of Our Lives'
Israel heads to new election after Netanyahu stumbles
Pentagon chief denies plan to 'hide' USS John McCain from Trump
Hong Kong raises jail threshold for proposed extradition law
Review: Mike DelGuidice charms on 'Mona Lisa' video, features Kevin James Special