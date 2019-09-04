President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is reshaping the language of politics in Mexico with his colorful, folksy take on Spanish. Here is a glossary of key terms to understand the man known as "AMLO" and his opponents.
- AMLO -
Short for Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, from his initials; used by both detractors and followers. See also: Peje.
- Camajan -
Used of a lazy person who finds creative ways to live off the efforts of others; frequently applied by Lopez Obrador to opposition politicians or business executives. Cuban in origin.
- Chairo -
A Lopez Obrador supporter; used by detractors.
- Cuarta Transformacion (Fourth Transformation) -
Lopez Obrador calls his government the "Fourth Transformation" of Mexico, putting his presidency on a par with what he considers the three other moments that changed the country's history:
1) The war for independence from Spain (1810-1821).
2) The Reform (mid-19th century), a liberal overhaul of the country's institutions.
3) The Mexican Revolution (1910-1920), which overthrew dictator Porfirio Diaz.
- Fifi -
An adjective to describe a wealthy, snobbish person. Last in widespread use during the Mexican Revolution, Lopez Obrador has revived the word as an insult for opponents.
- Machuchon -
Overly luxurious, swanky or expensive.
- Mananera -
Lopez Obrador's morning news conference, held every weekday at 7:00 am; from a word meaning "morning sex."
- Me canso ganso -
A comical rhyme popularized by a 1940s film, this roughly translates as: "Or I'll be a monkey's uncle." Lopez Obrador frequently follows up his promises with this phrase.
- Moche -
A kick-back payment or bribe.
- Peje -
A nickname for Lopez Obrador; from "pez lagarto" or "pejelagarto," a freshwater fish widespread in his home state, Tabasco. See also: AMLO.
- Pejezombie -
Someone who mindlessly follows Lopez Obrador; used by opponents.
- Pirruri -
Used by Lopez Obrador to describe an ignorant wealthy person; coined from the name of a 1970s television character played by comedian Luis de Alba.
- Senoritingo -
A pejorative version of the diminutive "senorito," or "little mister;" used by Lopez Obrador to refer to opponents he perceives as aristocrats.