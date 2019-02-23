By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in World Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is freezing new joint-venture contracts with Petroleos Mexicanos, squashing investors’ final hopes that the Mexico energy reforms can be salvaged. In a devastating government audit of Pemex's 2017 operations, published late on Wednesday, it was revealed that the company managed to rack up $106 billion of debt during the six-year term of former President Enrique Pena Nieto, according to Mexico’s Federal Audit Office (ASF) was very blunt in its report - singling out Prmrx's use of public resources to finance the company’s fertilizer subsidiary and a failed power generation unit. The fertilizer company had net losses in 2017 of $665 million and its assets dropped $1.1 billion in value. “It destroyed value,” read the assessment, the last of three reports by the audit office on the state of government finances in 2017. Additionally, rating agency Fitch downgraded Pemex's credit rating to one notch above junk last month. "We have made the decision to support Pemex with everything we've got," said President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a left-wing energy nationalist who has made rescuing the firm a priority. The $5.5 billion in funds given to Pemex will be a mix of cash, tax benefits, pension fund support, and expected savings. Mexico's state-run energy giant Pemex, which has not posted a profit since 2012, reports losses of $14.3 billion for 2016 RONALDO SCHEMIDT, AFP/File The company is supposed to pay down its massive debt and invest more in its production which has dropped considerably. The plan is to give Pemex $800 million in tax benefits, $1.3 billion in cash and $1.8 billion in assistance paying the company's massive pension bill, officials said. The final $1.6 billion will come as savings from combatting theft from Pemex's fuel pipelines - something that is still going on and has proven to be very profitable for local cartels. Pemex oil production has fallen to its lowest level since the 1990s - resulting in the decline of Mexican light crude grades such as Olmeca and Isthmus."Pemex alone can't deliver all of Mexico's production needs from a financial or operational standpoint," said Pablo Medina, vice president of Welligence Energy Analytics in Houston. "Given its stretched finances, it would be wise to leverage its limited capital through partnerships."