Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAmerican held hostage in Yemen freed: Trump

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

US President Donald Trump announced Monday that an American had been freed after being held hostage in Yemen for 18 months.

Danny Burch has been "recovered and reunited with his wife and children," Trump said in a tweet.

Trump did not say who had been holding Burch but he expressed appreciation for the "support of the United Arab Emirates in bringing Danny home."

According to Burch's family, the Texas native, who has lived in Yemen for more than two decades, was kidnapped in the capital Sanaa in September 2017.

A number of foreigners have been abducted in Yemen by the country's heavily armed tribes for use as bargaining chips in local disputes and there have also been some kidnappings by Al-Qaeda.

In a telephone call with AFP at the time of his kidnapping, Burch's wife, Nadia Forsa al-Harazi, urged Huthi Shiite rebels to secure the release of her husband.

She said her husband had lived in the capital for more than 20 years and the couple had three children.

Trump said "recovering American hostages is a priority of my (administration)."

"With Danny's release, we have now secured freedom for 20 American captives since my election victory," he said. "We will not rest as we continue our work to bring the remaining American hostages back home!"

More about US, Yemen, Conflict, Hostage
More news from
Latest News
Top News
After big jump bitcoin plunges below $4,000 again
Buhari in early lead as concerns mount over Nigeria vote
Venezuela's Guaido meets Pence in anti-Maduro strategy talks
Essential Science: Triclosan affects responses to antibiotics
Syria force carries out major evacuation from last IS holdout
Huge crack in Brunt Ice Shelf could calve iceberg larger than NYC
Britain should give up Chagos Islands: UN court
Lima Group begins meeting on next steps in Venezuela crisis
EU calls Brexit delay 'rational' as Labour moots new referendum
Review: Adam Lambert and Queen amazing at the 91st annual Academy Awards Special