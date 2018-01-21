Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAmerican artist Jack Whitten dies aged 78

Listen | Print
By AFP     11 hours ago in World

American painter and sculptor Jack Whitten has died at the age of 78, his gallery announced on Sunday.

The black artist was known for continually evolving over his five-decade career -- from painting to sculpture and from figurative to abstract.

Born in Bessemer, Alabama on December 5, 1939, he grew up in the segregationist south of the United States, where he was an activist in the civil rights struggle, before moving to New York in 1960.

His early work evoked the racism experienced by African Americans, but it was his abstract pieces that won greater renown in the art world, particularly in his later years.

Determined to constantly push his own limits, he left the brush to work with razor blades, Afro-combs or household squeegees.

"Delta Group II," which features in the Metropolitan Museum of New York collection, is one example.

"With a career grazing the 50-year mark, Jack Whitten is still making work that looks like no one else's, which is saying something, given the flood of abstract painting in New York in the past few years," the New York Times art critic Holland Cotter observed in 2013.

The Baltimore Museum of Art has dedicated a retrospective of his work, which will run from April 22 to July 29, before heading to the Metropolitan Museum of Art from September 6 to December 2.

Marc Payot, a partner and vice-president at Hauser & Wirth gallery where Whitten's work is displayed, said: "He was a remarkable man -- an artist of endless inventiveness, originality, and honesty, as well as a wonderful friend."

More about US, Art, Sculpture, whitten
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Jihadist corpses poison life in Iraq's Mosul
No end to eyesores at Taj Mahal as repair work drags on
Essential Science: Zero emission vehicles are on the horizon
German serial killer nurse charged with 97 more murders
Some Indian banks clampdown on accounts linked to cryptoexchanges
French resistance rises to 'tulip' gift from Jeff Koons
Microsoft launches new education PCs and apps from $189
Google launches service to automate machine learning
Tillerson defends strained 'special relationship' on UK visit
Puigdemont candidate for Catalan president, escapes EU warrant