About the book The book is described together with many reviews at the Reviews The authors Griffin is featured in the appended video. Woodworth can be heard in a talk on An article by Edward Curtin who wrote a review of "9/11 Unmasked: An International Review Panel Investigation" by David Ray Griffin and Elizabeth Woodworth provided a link to the Amazon page of the book. This page indicated the book would be available on September 11.Readers responded to the review and no doubt others in great numbers but the Amazon site was reporting the book was "out of print" after it had just been published. The "out of print" notice lasted until the evening of September 13 when the notice was changed to saying it would be in stock on September 30. However the following morning the notice said that it would be in stock by September 21 only to be changed again to September 24. As of noon on Saturday the 15th it was still listed as available this date.I checked as I was writing this and the date has changed again to being available of October 6. I just checked back and it now says that it is temporarily out of stock. This is all very strange. Amazon already sells another book on 9/11 by Griffin. Curtin notes: " It is unheard of for a book that has an official release date and that is available straight from the publisher to be listed as “out of print.” Amazon Canada continues to report that the book “has not yet been released.” And obviously, all the date changes that push the book’s availability back by weeks suggest a clear-cut effort by Amazon to make sure readers cannot obtain the book quickly and in a timely manner from the most popular source, if ever."This explanation might seem plausible were it not for the fact that Amazon handles oodles of books by David Griffin including two earlier works on 9/11. The book publisher Interlink Publishing is selling the book now and claims Amazon has the books. The author does not mention that he has contacted Amazon to find out their explanation to what is happening. It can't be that the book is not released yet as Curtin claims Amazon Canada says.Curtin is certainly correct that something very weird is happening and Amazon needs to correct it immediately.The book is described together with many reviews at the InterLink books website Piers Robinson , Chair in Politics, Society and Political Journalism writes: “9/11 ushered in a generation of war and destruction. And yet, despite its importance, much of the event remains poorly understood. 9/11 Unmasked provides an authoritative and carefully argued exposition of key problems with the official narrative. Nearly 20 years on, it is high time mainstream journalists and academics addressed these issues.” Peter Phillips, Professor of Political Sociology, Sonoma State University says: “9/11 Unmasked by David Ray Griffin and Elizabeth Woodworth is a solid factual review of the veracity of the US Government’s 9/11 Commission report. Griffin and Woodworth expose the many errors and omissions of the official story leaving no doubt that a cover-up of massive proportions was likely undertaken after 9/11/2001. This is a highly recommended source for those questioning what is happening to America today." According to Interlink: "David Ray Griffin is professor emeritus at Claremont Graduate University and Claremont School of Theology and also a director of the Center for Process Studies. He has published 40-some books, including Unprecedented: Can Civilization Survive the CO2 Crisis? And, most recently Bush and Cheney: How They Ruined America and the World. Elizabeth Woodworth is a professional sciences librarian who has written books and articles in the fields of nuclear disarmament, climate change, and the events of 9/11."Griffin is featured in the appended video. Woodworth can be heard in a talk on 9/11 here.