Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAmanda Knox to wed and asks public to pay for it

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Amanda Knox, the US student who was exonerated of killing her roommate in Italy, has announced she is tying the knot and is asking the public to fund what she promises will be a "crazy" wedding.

Knox, 32, said she will be marrying Christopher Robinson, 35, in a non-traditional ceremony and the pair needed financial backing for their space-themed nuptials.

"Let's face it, we don't need any more stuff," the couple wrote on their website. "What we do need is help putting on the best party ever for our family and friends!"

The couple said they had earmarked money for the wedding slated for next year but had to spend it last month on Knox's first trip back to Italy since she was exonerated in 2011 of killing her British roommate Meredith Kercher in the central Italian city of Perugia.

The Seattle native spent four years in jail for the 2007 killing before an appeals court threw out the conviction for lack of evidence.

Her crowd-funding page requests donations for the galactically-themed wedding venue, the decor and the band as well as for the food, childcare and a honeymoon "somewhere in space and time" -- possibly the moon.

The donations can be as little as $25 and go up to $10,000, an amount the couple said they are not expecting barring "a really generous donor."

In return, everyone who bankrolls the event will receive a signed copy of a book of poems -- "The Cardio Tesseract" -- written by the couple, the website says.

However, not everyone appears willing to donate to the cause, with one newspaper calling the couple's request "shameless" and many on Twitter sneering at the appeal for money.

"The audacity," said one message on Twitter while another commented that the crowd-funding effort was "in such bad taste I can't help but think you're joking."

More about US, amandaknox, Wedding
More news from
Latest News
Top News
A flame thrower you can buy for your very own drone
Op-Ed: 'Ethical AI' matters, the problem is with defining it
Op-Ed: Never Googlers — A very negative view of Google takes root
US slaps $5 bn fine, curbs on Facebook in privacy probe
Josh Canfield opens up about 'Alive! The Zombie Musical' Special
Aviva Canada is pulling back on roll out of pedestrian flags
Review: 19-year-old Kristof Milak smashes Michael Phelps' world record Special
Blade Runner's Rutger Hauer has died
Review: Inga Cadranel delivers powerful scenes in 'General Hospital' Special
Vancouver police shut down two illicit cannabis-oil labs