Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAlmost 150 extrajudicial killings by Malian, Burkinabe troops: UN

Listen | Print
By AFP     54 mins ago in World

Almost 150 people were extrajudicially killed by Malian and Burkinabe security forces in Mali between April and June, the UN said Thursday.

A 2012 revolt in northern Mali has since spread to the centre of the poor Sahel country, as well as to Burkina Faso and Niger despite the presence of thousands of French and UN troops.

The Mali-based United Nations mission, MINUSMA, reported "an increase in serious human rights violations attributable to the Malian security forces", which it held responsible for 94 such killings over the three-month period.

The quarterly report also found 50 extrajudicial killings in late May by Burkina Faso troops in the village of Boulkessi, and settlements close to the nation's Mali border.

The UN report said the army targeted numerous terrorist elements in central Mali, as well as sometimes conducting "reprisal operations against civilian populations", accused of supporting jihadists.

Malian authorities have said they will investigate to find those responsible.

MINUSMA also voiced concern at the number of military operations carried out with local Dozo militiamen.

These traditional hunters have previously been accused of carrying out illicit operations.

Central Mali saw a surge in violence from 2015, when the Islamic preacher Amadou Koufa founded the Katiba Macina militia, recruiting widely from the Fulani community.

Jihadist groups in Mali were found to be responsible for 43 murders, 25 kidnappings and attacks on schools and humanitarian spaces between April and June, according to the UN report.

More about Mali, Conflict, Un, Army, burkina
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Haute Couture Virtual Fashion Week presented by Cinémoi Special
China sentences Canadian to death over drug charge
New public health alert over onions in prepared products
Macron's moment amid cheering crowds in devastated Beirut
Review: Bonnie Lockhart pleads for Justin's help in 'Days of Our Lives' Special
Ledger suffers data breach, personal data leaked Special
Review: World premiere: Brayden Dunbar soars on 'Better Alone' video Special
Levon Zakaryan talks 'Purgatory' and 'Evil Touch' digital series Special
China bans its fleet from fishing off Galapagos reserve
Sri Lanka's Rajapaksas win super-majority, cement grip on power