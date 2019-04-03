UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday said he looks forward to a peaceful and democratic transition in Algeria following the resignation of president Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

The 82-year-old ailing leader, who had been in power in Algiers for two decades, stepped down after weeks of street protests against his rule.

Guterres "salutes the mature and calm nature in which the Algerian people have been expressing their desire for change," said a UN statement.

"He looks forward to a peaceful and democratic transition process that reflects the wishes of the Algerian people."