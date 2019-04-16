Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAlgerian students back on the streets despite police deployment

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Thousands of Algerian students chanting "peaceful" rallied Tuesday in the capital as they defiantly faced police officers who barred them from reaching the focal point of weeks of protests.

"We will continue to march until a transitional (authority) led by clean politicians is set up," Mira Laifa, a medical student, said as she took part in the demonstration.

"We will continue what we have started," added fellow university student Linda.

Police were massively deployed around Algiers' iconic post office building, preventing the protesters from reaching what has become the emblematic point of rallies since anti-government demonstrations first erupted in February.

Algerians are demanding a complete overhaul of the political system in the North African country, including the ouster of an interim government that was set up after veteran president Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned last week.

They are demanding that regime stalwarts be excluded from any political transition in the country, where presidential elections are due to take place on July 4 according to acting president Abdelkader Bensalah.

Tuesday's protest came as state television reported that the head of the constitutional council tasked with vetting election candidates had stepped down.

Tayeb Belaiz was one of the many top figures facing the ire of protesters in Algeria.

Demonstrators fear that the election will not be free and fair if they are held under the same judicial framework and institutions as those of the Bouteflika regime.

"Free Algeria," chanted the students on Tuesday.

"Algerian students want a transitional government," read a sign held up by protesters, as the crowds shouted "the people want them all to leave" in reference to the interim authorities.

Meanwhile students from a dozen universities told AFP that their campuses were on strike and would remain closed until the political system is changed.

More about algrie, Manifestation, politique, lections, tudiants
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Rehabilitating El Salvador gang members have message for Trump
'Like a bombing': Daylight reveals extent of Notre-Dame damage
Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris is on fire
'Paris is disfigured': Tears and shock as Notre-Dame burns
Donors pledge nearly 700 mn euros to rebuild Notre-Dame
Fear of army action as Sudan protesters toughen stand
Loyal but fed up: South Africans' patience with ANC running low
For Russian speakers in Ukraine, a candidate talking their language
Japan, US struggle to find crashed jet and its 'secrets'
Taliban threaten northern Afghan city of Kunduz once again