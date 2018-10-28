Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAlgeria's Bouteflika to seek re-election in 2019: party chief

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Algeria's frail President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, in power since 1999, will stand for a fifth term at elections next year, the head of his party said Sunday.

National Liberation Front chief Djamel Ould Abbes said Bouteflika, who suffered a stroke in 2013, would be the party's candidate at the vote set for April 2019, state news agency APS reported.

"Bouteflika... is the candidate of the FLN for the presidential election," Ould Abbes was quoted as saying at a meeting with lawmakers from the party.

"His candidacy has been demanded by all the FLN cadres and activists across the country," he said.

The FLN central committee will meet soon to formalise the candidacy, Ould Abbes' chief of staff Nadir Boulegroune told AFP.

Bouteflika, 81, has yet to announce his candidacy officially.

The veteran leader has been weak since suffering the 2013 stroke, which diminished his mobility and forced him to work from his residence in Zeralda, west of the capital Algiers.

He has since travelled abroad several times to undergo medical treatment in France and Switzerland.

The president only makes rare public appearances, during which he is usually seen sitting in a wheelchair.

Rumours often swirl in Algeria about the state of the president's health.

But ahead of next year's presidential poll, Bouteflika's camp has for months been preparing the ground for him to claim a fresh term.

More about Algeria, Politics, Vote
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Loreno Mayer talks 'Zoya,' future plans, trance and technology Special
Hundreds of Salvadorans form new US-bound caravan
Zika virus detected in second Indian state
Review: New Dark Age: Technology and the End of the Future Special
Close-knit, diverse Jewish hub numbed by slaughter
Actress Christina Elizabeth Smith talks about 'NCIS: New Orleans' Special
Pipeline explosion leaves parts of B.C. with natural gas shortage
America mourns 11 victims of gunman who 'wanted Jews to die'
Review: Billy Joel pays tribute to Elton John at Madison Square Garden Special
Location of source of banned ozone-depleting chemical located