Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAlgeria's Bouteflika submits resignation: state TV

Listen | Print
By AFP     32 mins ago in Politics

Algeria's veteran President Abdelaziz Bouteflika informed the Constitutional Council that he is resigning in a move that is to take effect on Tuesday, state television said, after the military called for his impeachment.

Bouteflika "officially advised the Constitutional Council of the end of his term of office as President of the Republic" from Tuesday, said a news ticker on the television.

The report came hours after armed forces chief Ahmed Gaid Salah demanded the immediate launch of impeachment proceedings against Bouteflika as the military dismissed an announcement he would resign before his mandate expires at the end of the month.

In power for two decades, Bouteflika has come under mounting pressure to step down since his decision to seek a fifth term despite rarely being seen in public after suffering a stroke in 2013.

The 82-year-old, who uses a wheelchair, said last month he would pull out of the bid for another term, and on Monday his office said he would resign before his mandate expires on April 28.

The moves failed to quell public ire, with hundreds of students taking to the streets again earlier on Tuesday.

More about Algeria, Politics, Demonstration, bouteflika
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Britain, France, Germany seek full UN report of Iran missile activity
Study links wildlife tourism to decline in elephant numbers
REO Speedwagon talks tour, Westbury, music career and technology Special
Canada is warming at twice the rate as the rest of the world
Consuming mushrooms may help address cognitive decline: Study
Chatting with Kristos Andrews from 'The Bay' on Amazon Prime Special
Pope warns against hate-fomenting 'fake news'
After the Moon in 2024, NASA wants to reach Mars by 2033
Shell pulls out of US refining lobby over climate disagreement
Pentagon expects Turkey will buy US missile system