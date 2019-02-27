Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAlgeria's Bouteflika being treated at Swiss hospital: report

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Algeria's ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika remains at a Swiss hospital as protests grow in his country against his bid for a fifth term, the Tribune de Geneve newspaper reported Wednesday.

Citing what it described as multiple and well-informed sources, the TdG reported that Bouteflika has been at the Geneva University Hospitals (HUG) since Sunday.

HUG is a public teaching hospital, but has a private wing that could accommodate VIPs seeking privacy, according to the hospital's website.

A HUG spokesman declined to comment on the report.

Bouteflika, who uses a wheelchair and has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013, announced on February 10 that he would seek re-election in the April 18 vote.

The 81-year-old has repeatedly received medical care in Switzerland since the 1980s.

His office had previously announced that the president was scheduled to travel to Switzerland for "routine medical checks" ahead of the election.

More about Algeria, Vote, Politics, Demonstration, bouteflika
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Dozens buried in Indonesia gold mine collapse
Young Erdogan aims to emulate famous namesake in Turkey vote
Main points from Michael Cohen's testimony about Trump
China, Russia urge against military action in Venezuela
Fiery crash at Cairo train station kills 20
Review: John Mellencamp spectacular at the Beacon Theatre in New York Special
Military desertion of Maduro slow but hopes high
Tony winner Victoria Clark talks Classic Stage Company event Special
Hundreds flee Syria jihadist enclave before final assault
Director Guy Guido talks about 'Madonna and the Breakfast Club' Special