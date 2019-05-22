Air strikes by Damascus or its ally Moscow killed 12 civilians in a market in Syria's Idlib province, a monitor said Wednesday, as fierce fighting raged for the jihadist-held northwestern region.

Another 18 people were wounded when the warplanes hit the jihadist-held town of Maarat al-Numan around midnight (2100 GMT) on Tuesday, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The market was crowded with people out and about after breaking the daytime fast observed by Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan.

The strikes came as heavy clashes raged in the north of neighbouring Hama province after the jihadists launched a counterattack on Tuesday against pro-government forces in the town of Kafr Nabuda.

Maarat al-Numan residents survey the remains of stalls in the town's market after it was hit by suspected Syrian government air strikes that killed 12 civilians the previous evening Aaref WATAD, AFP

Fresh fighting on Wednesday took the death toll to 52 -- 29 troops and militia and 23 jihadists, the Observatory said.

It said that the jihadists had retaken most of the town from government forces who recaptured it on May 8.

The jihadist-dominatedIdlib region is nominally protected by a buffer zone deal, but the regime and its Russian ally have escalated their bombardment of it in recent weeks, seizing several towns on its southern flank.

A jihadist alliance led by Syria's former Al-Qaeda affiliate, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, controls a large part of Idlib province as well as adjacent slivers of Aleppo, Hama and Latakia provinces.

Russia and rebel ally Turkey inked the buffer zone deal in September to avert a government offensive on the region which threatened humanitarian disaster for its three million residents.

A woman salvages items from a building reportedly destroyed by an air strike on the Syrian town of Kafranbel in Idlib province on May 20, 2019 OMAR HAJ KADOUR, AFP

President Bashar al-Assad's government has renewed its bombardment of the region since HTS took control in January.

Russia too has stepped up its air strikes in recent weeks as Turkey proved unable to secure implementation of the truce deal by the jihadists.

The Observatory says more than 180 civilians have been killed in the flare-up since April 30, and the United Nations has said tens of thousands have fled their homes.