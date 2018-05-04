Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAir France-KLM boss resigns after staff reject pay deal

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Business

Air France-KLM boss Jean-Marc Janaillac announced his resignation Friday after staff at the carrier's French operations rejected a pay deal aimed at ending weeks of strikes.

"I accept the consequences of this vote and will tender my resignation to the boards of Air France and Air France-KLM in coming days," said Janaillac after 55.44 percent of Air France workers voted against accepting a pay rise of seven percent over four years.

Unions said the increase was too little after years of restructuring during which pay was frozen, and demanded a 5.1 percent raise this year instead.

Staff and management at the carrier have been locked in a dispute over pay since February.

Janaillac, who had staked his future at the company on winning the vote, deplored Friday's decision as a "huge waste".

"Air France was on the road to success. I regret that that dynamic was not understood (by staff)," he said.

The vote came as workers began a 13th day of intermittent strikes Friday, prompting the cancellation of a quarter of flights on average.

The move coincided with Air France-KLM's release of first-quarter earnings, which showed a net loss of 269 million euros ($322 million), weighed down by three days of strikes during the period which cost about 25 million euros per day according to the company.

More about France, Aviation, Strike, Resign
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Czech leader admits Novichok tests
What's next for businesses attempting digital transformation?
'Emergency plan' for Paris bike-hire system as debacle deepens
Giuliani, maverick Trump lawyer, courts stormy waters
'May the force be with you' in Taiwan's presidential office
Shark-spotting drones deployed along Australia's coast
Argentina raises key rate to 40 pct -- in third hike in a week
Report on oil and gas extraction revenue shows decline
PM May does better than expected in England local elections
Op-Ed: Doug Ford's Ontario campaign looking a lot like Trump's 2016 run