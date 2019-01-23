Harare acknowledged Wednesday there were "lessons to be learnt" from the security forces' crackdown on anti-government protests after allegations of "systematic torture" by the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission.

The brutal actions of the security forces following last week's protests shattered President Emmerson Mnangagwa's claims to have turned a fresh page after the violently repressive era of Robert Mugabe.

In a blunt statement on Tuesday, the government-appointed commission accused the security forces of "systematic torture" and lambasted the authorities for using soldiers to curb civilian disturbances.

"It was quite a strong report against the methods that were used by law enforcement agencies, it was a strong report against the demonstrators who took the law into their own hands," presidential spokesman George Charamba told reporters in Harare.

The government-appointed Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission lambasted the authorities for using soldiers to curb civilian disturbances ZINYANGE AUNTONY, AFP/File

It was the first time the government had reacted to the damning report from the government-funded commission created nine years ago.

"In every situation of conflict, there are lessons to be drawn," he said, responding to a question about what the government had learned from the crackdown.

But he also warned there would be no tolerance for any further unrest. "We will not have the mayhem that we saw last week -- never again," he said.

"If you decide to dabble on the wrong side of the law... the law comes back to hit you."

- Union boss still in custody -

As the aftermath of the protests reverberated through the country, union leader Japhet Moyo, who backed last week's nationwide strike over fuel price hikes, remained in custody after a court rejected his request to be freed.

Arrested on Monday at Harare airport, Moyo -- who is secretary general of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions -- is being held on charges of subversion and inciting violence.

Anti-government protests which were triggered by a huge hike in Zimbabwe's petrol prices have been met with a fierce security crackdown ZINYANGE AUNTONY, AFP

He denies the charges against him.

"He is facing charges of attempting to overthrow a constitutionally elected government (and) incitement to public violence," his lawyer Alec Muchadehama told AFP at the courthouse in Harare.

Last week's protests, which lasted three days, saw people taking to the streets in outrage over a government move to more than double fuel prices, prompting a ruthless crackdown by security forces that claimed up to a dozen lives.

- 'If required, heads will roll' -

Nationwide demonstrations in Zimbabwe erupted January 14, 2019, after President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that fuel prices were being doubled in a country suffering regular shortages of fuel, food and medicine Jekesai NJIKIZANA, AFP/File

The presidential spokesman did admit that the security forces' brutal response had sullied the country's image.

"It's been a damaging week for Zimbabwe," Charamba said.

The Human Rights Commission said at least eight people had been killed in the unrest, mostly by gunfire, but rights groups put the toll at 12.

Hundreds of people were rounded up during a widespread and violent security crackdown, with civilians dragged from their houses at night.

The violence prompted Mnangagwa to cut short a foreign tour which was to have taken him to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

After flying home late on Monday, he pledged to investigate the security forces over any misconduct.

"If required, heads will roll," he said on Tuesday, while also condemning "wanton violence and cynical destruction" during the protests.

Moyo is one of a number of high-profile activists arrested after the strike turned into nationwide protests during which there was also some rioting and looting.

Leading Zimbabwean activist Pastor Evan Mawarire is also in custody on charges of subverting the government and inciting violence, apparently after backing the national strike on social media.

Moyo's lawyer said the police initially charged him with sending messages on social media urging people to go on strike.

But on Wednesday, they amended the charge to accuse him of holding ZCTU meetings with civil society groups and others in which they were "planning to overthrow the government as well as to incite public violence," the lawyer said.

Moyo had appealed to the court to be released on grounds of unlawful detention, but his request was denied. He was ordered to return to court next Monday.