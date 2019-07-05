By By Karen Graham 11 mins ago in World While the number of immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border has been coming from Central America, growing numbers of migrants from a handful of African countries are joining them, border patrol officials say. Record numbers of Africans and their families are flying to South America and then traveling thousands of miles of highway and a treacherous tropical rainforest to reach the U.S. border with Mexico. They are joining Central Americans, Cubans, Haitians, and Asians - all trying to get into a country that is still considered to be a haven for those seeking a safe and better life. The situation has prompted calls from the Trump administration and Mexico for other countries in Latin America to do their part in slowing the flood of immigrants, according to People fleeing Cameroon usually get a flight to Ecuador where a visa is not required to enter the country. People also come from the Republic of the Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Angola. There are also Ethiopians, Eritreans, Mauritanians, Sudanese and Congolese. According to the The surge in African migrants has taken the border patrol by surprise, while local officials have been rushing to find interpreters and adequate shelter for the migrants. For Central Americans, the processing at the center usually takes about 24 hours and then they are sent on their way, Donations for the African migrants have flooded in, including clothes, toys and even $40,000 from novelist Stephen King and his wife, who live in Maine Johannes EISELE, AFP However, most of the African migrants don't have any family or sponsors in the U.S. and this makes the task of processing them a lot longer. The city and its nonprofit partners (Catholic Charities, San Antonio Food Bank, and Travis Park Church) have already spent more than $600,000 to shelter, feed, and transport migrants since the migration center opened in March. Assistant city manager Colleen Bridger said, “We’re basically free help for the federal government, and they haven’t provided the resources or the notice to help us out." 