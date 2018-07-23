AFP Kabul driver Mohammad Akhtar, killed at the weekend, is the latest of the agency's staffers to die on the job or in attacks since it was founded in 1944.

Akhtar was among 23 people killed in a suicide bombing Sunday, struck as he was on his way to work. At least 107 people were injured in the attack claimed by the Islamic State group.

The Kabul bureau also lost, just weeks earlier, its chief photographer Shah Marai, killed in an attack in Kabul on April 30 that claimed the lives of nine journalists and 16 other people.

Here are the Agence France-Presse journalists, whether full time or freelance, and other staff who have died while on mission or in attacks.

- July 2018 - AFGHANISTAN: Mohammad Akhtar, driver.

- April 2018 - AFGHANISTAN: Shah Marai, chief photographer.

- April 2018 - YEMEN: Abdullah al-Qadry, a photographer and videographer.

- May 2017 - MEXICO: Javier Valdez, stringer.

- August 2014 - SYRIA: James Foley, independent journalist.

- March 2014 - AFGHANISTAN: Sardar Ahmad, journalist.

- April 2006 - IRAQ: Salah Jalil Al Gharraoui, administrative officer.

- May 2005 - IRAQ: Raed Jaffat, correspondent.

- May 2005 - ITALY: Paolo Cocco, photographer.

- December 2004 - GAMBIA: Deyda Hydara, correspondent.

- June 2003 - DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO: Acquitte Kisembo, correspondent.

- July 2003 - RUSSIA/INGUSHETIA: Ali Astamirov, correspondent.

- September 1995 - KASHMIR: Mushtaq Ali, photographer.

- October 1995 - TUNISIA: Georges Bendrihem, photographer.

- April 1994 - IRAQI KURDISTAN: Lisy Schmidt, correspondent.

- December 1989 - EL SALVADOR: Eloy Guevara, photographer.

- June 1975 - FRANCE: Bernard Cabanes, journalist.

- March 1975 - VIETNAM: Paul Leandri, journalist.

- April 1974 - LAOS/CAMBODIA: Marc Fillioux, correspondent.

- December 1969 - VIETNAM: Alain Saint-Paul, journalist.

- September 1962 - UNITED STATES: Paul Guihard, journalist.

- February 1951 - KOREA: Jean-Marie de Premonville, journalist.

- July 1950 - JAPAN: Maximilien Philonenko, journalist.