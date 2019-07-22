By By Ken Hanly 36 mins ago in World In air attacks in the province of Badghis in the west of Afghanistan at least ten civilians were killed including women and children. The attacks were carried out by Afghan security forces not the United States. The situation where the attacks took place The US has also sometimes caused civilian deaths by air-strikes as well as killing Afghan forces due to targeting errors. As reported in a IED attack kills at least 8 in Kabul An improvised explosive device(IED) blast near the entrance to Kabul University in Kabul killed at east eight people and injured more than 30. The IED was in a car that was parked next to the southern entrance to then university. The blast went off just as dozens of faculty of law candidates were queuing up to take their exams according to a statement by the Afghan Interior Ministry. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. Afghanistan's spy agency NDS had just taken into custody a lecturer at the university among others on charges of propagating pro-ISIS ideology and recruiting fighters for them. Perhaps the attack is in revenge for this. Taliban keep up attacks as peace talks continue Although the Taliban probably were not involved in the Kabul attack, they have continued to mount attacks while peace talks are ongoing. They appear to be making headway but no final agreement has come out as yet. The appended video shows protests after an incident earlier this month. Two other people were wounded in the attacks on Friday night according to Ziauddin Akazi , a legislator from Badghis. Another local official, the head of the provincial council Abdul Aziz Beg said that fighters, presumably Taliban, had surrounded an army base in the district. He said helicopters had been trying to reach the base but that fighters had been shooting from nearby villages. Beg said that three children, two women, and five men were among those killed in the attacks. There were at least two separate attacks. The Taliban posted photos of dead children on Twitter. The Taliban now controls about half of Afghanistan.The US has also sometimes caused civilian deaths by air-strikes as well as killing Afghan forces due to targeting errors. As reported in a Digital Journal article last month US air strikes wiped out an entire unit of Afghan security forces.An improvised explosive device(IED) blast near the entrance to Kabul University in Kabul killed at east eight people and injured more than 30. The IED was in a car that was parked next to the southern entrance to then university. The blast went off just as dozens of faculty of law candidates were queuing up to take their exams according to a statement by the Afghan Interior Ministry.No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. Afghanistan's spy agency NDS had just taken into custody a lecturer at the university among others on charges of propagating pro-ISIS ideology and recruiting fighters for them. Perhaps the attack is in revenge for this.Although the Taliban probably were not involved in the Kabul attack, they have continued to mount attacks while peace talks are ongoing. They appear to be making headway but no final agreement has come out as yet. A recent report earlier in July provides an example of the Taliban attacks: "A Taliban attack on a government security compound in central Afghanistan on Sunday killed at least eight security personnel and six civilians and wounded more than 140, officials said, as rival Afghan groups met in Qatar to discuss peace." No doubt the Taliban see the attacks as leverage to encourage opponents to sue for peace and stop the violence. The war has been going on for almost two decades now and many in the US and Afghanistan no doubt hope to end it.The appended video shows protests after an incident earlier this month. More about Afghan Security Forces, Afghan civilian deaths, Badghis province More news from Afghan Security Forc... Afghan civilian deat... Badghis province