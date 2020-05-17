Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah signed a power-sharing deal on Sunday, ending a bitter months-long feud that plunged the country into political crisis.

The breakthrough, which sees Abdullah heading peace talks with the Taliban, comes as Afghanistan battles a series of crises, including a rapid spread of the deadly coronavirus and surging militant violence that saw dozens killed in brutal attacks last week.

"Doctor Abdullah will lead the National Reconciliation High Commission and members of his team will be included in the cabinet," Sediq Sediqqi, spokesman for Ghani, wrote on Twitter.

Abdullah's spokesman, Fraidoon Khawzoon, confirmed the deal, saying the agreement ensures Abdullah's group gets 50 percent of the cabinet and other provincial governors' posts.

Abdullah said the deal commits to forming a "more inclusive, accountable and competent administration".

"It comes at a very difficult time when we face serious threats," he said on Twitter after signing the deal.

"It's meant to ensure a path to peace, improve governance, protect rights, respect laws and values."

Khawzoon added that the implementation of the agreement will be monitored by respected political and national figures.

Pictures released by the presidential palace showed Abdullah and Ghani sitting side-by-side for the signing ceremony, while leading Afghan figures including former president Hamid Karzai looked on.

Abdullah had previously served as Afghanistan's "chief executive" under an earlier power-sharing arrangement, but lost that post after he was defeated in a presidential election that incumbent Ghani -- a former World Bank economist -- won in September amid claims of fraud.

- US pressure on rivals -

Abdullah, an ophthalmologist, declared himself president and held his own swearing-in ceremony on March 9, the day Ghani was re-installed as president.

Experts feel Sunday's deal could help pull Afghanistan out of political crisis.

The agreement names Abdullah to lead future peace talks with the Taliban, who have already signed a landmark accord with Washington to pave the way for the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan.

"It is now expected that these leaders resolve the problems that Afghanistan faces such as the coronavirus and peace talks with the Taliban," Kabul-based political analyst Sayed Nasir Musawi told AFP.

He said "immense pressure" from the United States pushed the rivals to agree to the deal.

"But it is difficult... differences will remain until they reach an agreement with the Taliban," added Musawi.

Analysts say the agreement signed by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (right) and his rival Abdullah Abdullah is vital for hopes for peace HANDOUT, Office of Chief Executive of Afghanistan/AFP

The agreement was not expected to immediately resolve Afghanistan's "underlying wranglings over distribution of power", said International Crisis Group analyst Andrew Watkins.

"But it was a necessary step to prevent potential state and societal fracture," he told AFP.

Abdullah and Ghani also contested the 2014 presidential election, with both claiming victory.

To avert a full-blown conflict, then-US secretary of state John Kerry brokered a deal between the two that left Abdullah as the country's chief executive.

But after a similar impasse in March, an exasperated US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lashed out at the failure of the two leaders to come to an agreement, and announced a $1 billion cut in aid to Afghanistan.

With the impoverished country's GDP just $20 billion, the cut was a devastating blow to its donor-dependent economy.

- 'Genuine peace' -

Several residents of Kabul expressed scepticism at the deal.

"Thousands of Afghans were killed and wounded during the last term of Ghani," said Rashed Hashemi, an employee at a private company in Kabul.

"If they really want to work for the country... they have to bring genuine peace to the country, that is the only thing the majority of Afghans want."

The deal comes as President Donald Trump has made it a priority of his administration to end America's longest war.

In February, Washington signed a deal with the Taliban which stipulates that the US and its foreign allies will withdraw all forces from Afghanistan by early 2021.

In return, the Taliban agreed not to attack foreign troops.

But fighting between the Taliban and Afghan forces continues to rage in the provinces, with both sides threatening to go on the offensive after two attacks last week that left dozens killed, including mothers and infants when gunmen raided a hospital in Kabul.

The Taliban have denied responsibility for the hospital attack, which the US blamed on the Islamic State group.