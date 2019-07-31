Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAccused Hungarian swimmer allowed to leave S. Korea: prosecutors

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Sports

Hungarian swimmer Tamas Kenderesi has been charged with a sexual harassment offence following the world championships in South Korea but has been given permission to leave the country, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Olympic bronze medallist was formally accused of committing an indecent act by compulsion, an official at the Gwangju District Prosecutors' Office told AFP.

She said Kenderesi had paid a deposit of three million won ($2,500) towards any fine. The charge is a summary offence under South Korean law and will be dealt with administratively, without a courtroom trial.

Kenderesi has admitted to "thoughtlessly touching" a nightclub dancer but denied allegations of sexual harassment.

He had been banned from leaving the South while police investigated the incident at a bar in Gwangju, around 330 kilometres (200 miles) south of Seoul, at the weekend.

The "next procedure" would be lifting the departure ban, the prosecution official said, but did not confirm whether the swimmer had already left the country.

Kenderesi finished last in the 200 metres butterfly world championship final last week, but took bronze in the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

More about Swim, World, 2019, Arrest, HUN
More news from
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Billy Flynn to star in new 'Days of Our Lives' digital series
Review: Kaitlin Sandeno releases inspirational book 'Golden Glow' Special
Kelsey Gronda talks about the Royal Princess Prep Party Company Special
Indian coffee magnate's body found by river
Princess Haya: champion for women's rights
Libya foes step up air war as ground battle stalls
Op-Ed: Colonizing Mars — Never say humans won't colonize the Red Planet
US urges Germany to 'help secure' Strait of Hormuz
Sasha McVeigh talks 'Rock Bottom' single, Lady Gaga, technology Special
In Berlin, refugees get classes on sexual consent