Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAccused by judges, Haitian president denies corruption allegations

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Haitian President Jovenel Moise on Wednesday denied allegations that he was at the center of an embezzlement scheme spanning the last decade.

"I'm looking you in the eye today to say: your president, whom you voted for, is not guilty of corruption," Moise told a press conference.

"The people who mishandled and misused state funds will be brought to justice in a fair, equitable trial without political persecution," he added.

The judges of Haiti's High Court of Auditors said in a voluminous report at the end of May that Moise was at the center of an embezzlement scheme that siphoned off Venezuelan aid money intended for road repairs, laying out what they said was a litany of examples of corruption and mismanagement.

The magistrates said they discovered, for example, that in 2014 Haitian authorities signed contracts with two different companies -- Agritrans and Betexs -- for the same road-repair project. The two turned out to have the same tax registration number and the same personnel.

Before he came to power in 2017, Moise headed Agritrans, which received more than 33 million gourdes ($700,000 at the time) to do the road work, though the company in principle did nothing but grow bananas.

Agritrans received an advance two months before the road-repair contract was signed, leading the magistrates to believe "there was collusion, favoritism and embezzlement."

"To those who think it's alright to criticize the company I led before being president, before being a candidate, I say that justice is doing its work. The business is there and all the paperwork exists," Moise responded Wednesday.

Several thousand demonstrators marched through Port-au-Prince on Sunday to demand Moise's resignation.

Two people were killed by gunfire on the sidelines of the rally, which ended with significant violence and property damage.

More about hati, excutif, Corruption, Manifestation
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Trump announces 1,000 extra troops for Poland
Canadian Arctic island coast collapsing up to a meter a day
Johnson plays down no-deal Brexit as bids for UK leadership
WHO considers declaring Ebola 'global emergency' as virus spreads
OECD issues report on AI in Society
Too much screen time and snacking raises heart disease risk
Lisbon fetes 'saint of love' with free deluxe weddings
BP Report: Carbon emissions rise at fastest rate since 2011
Philippines blasts 'cowardly Chinese boat' over sinking
Huawei postpones new laptop indefinitely after US ban