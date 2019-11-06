Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAccidental hijack alarm triggers Amsterdam airport chaos

Listen | Print
By AFP     13 hours ago in Travel

A pilot accidentally set off a hijack alarm on a plane at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Wednesday, triggering a huge security operation by Dutch police.

Spanish airline Air Europa "deeply" apologised for the incident on board its flight from the Dutch capital to Madrid, which saw emergency vehicles swarm around the plane.

"False alarm. In the flight Amsterdam-Madrid this afternoon was activated, by mistake, a warning that triggers protocols on hijackings at the airport," the airline tweeted.

"Nothing has happened, all passengers are safe and sound waiting to fly soon. We deeply apologise."

Schiphol is one of Europe's busiest airports, handling more than 70 million passengers a year, according to its website.

Pictures from the scene showed police vehicles and ambulances clustered around the aircraft while parts of the airport were cordoned off.

Flight schedules remained disrupted late into Wednesday.

The Dutch Royal Military Police had earlier said they were investigating a "suspect situation", but announced an hour later that the passengers and crew were "safely off the plane."

The plane was carrying 27 passengers, Dutch media said.

An investigation was underway to determine how the alarm could have been accidentally triggered.

A hijacking alert is not made by activating a single button but is triggered by a four-digit code transmitted to the control tower, aeronautics expert Joris Melkert told local media.

Justice and Security Minister Ferd Grapperhaus tweeted that he was "impressed" by the response of the authorities.

More about Netherlands, Air, Transport, Incident
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Scores of Indian farmers arrested over polluting fires
New Zealand makes 'zero carbon' target law
Review: Dolly Parton and Jean Paul Gaultier honored at 2019 WAFF Gala Special
Hashtag Saudi Arabia: Chasing critics on Twitter
French police clear hundreds of migrants from Paris camps
In bear country Romania, cohabitation grows strenuous
Malaysia says US offer to host APEC 'not a good idea'
Op-Ed: China wants ‘Earth-Moon Economic Zone’ by 2050
New phishing attacks impersonating the law departments Special
Sikhs await opening of corridor to sacred shrine in Pakistan