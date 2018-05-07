Email
article imageAbbas urges Latin America not to follow US example on embassy

By AFP     42 mins ago in World

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas urged Latin American countries Monday not to emulate the controversial US decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem.

The United States is pushing ahead with plans to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv on May 14, a move that has sparked major protests by Palestinians, who consider east Jerusalem the capital of their future state.

"We hope that some countries across Latin America won't go moving their embassies to Jerusalem, because that is against international law," Abbas said during a meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas.

The Palestinian leader thanked ally Maduro for rejecting Washington's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and relocate its embassy, reversing decades of US policy in the region.

Guatemala has already announced it will relocate its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, two days after the United States shifts its mission.

Venezuela, Mideast, Palestinians, Conflict, Israel
