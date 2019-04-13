Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAbbas loyalists dominate new Palestinian government

Listen | Print
By AFP     48 mins ago in Politics

Incoming Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced his new cabinet Saturday alongside president Mahmud Abbas.

Several key positions were unchanged from the previous administration of Rami Hamdallah.

Analysts say the change of government was made to further isolate Islamist movement Hamas, which has been at odds with the Fatah party of Abbas and Shtayyeh for more than a decade.

They say 84-year-old Abbas, in power since 2005, retains the real decision-making authority.

In a statement Saturday night, Abbas confirmed the new government.

It includes many of his long-time allies and members of Fatah, though several smaller factions are also represented.

Other parties, including the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, refused to take part, calling for a unity government of all factions including Hamas.

The Islamist movement controls the Gaza Strip, while the Palestinian Authority headed by Abbas is based in the West Bank, where Israel also maintains a military occupation.

Shtayyeh's government replaces a technocratic administration which had the nominal backing of Hamas and all other Palestinian factions.

Both Foreign Minister Riyadh Malki and Finance Minister Shukri Bishara remain in their posts.

Atef Abu Seif, a Palestinian from Gaza who was recently badly beaten by a group of men in the Hamas-run enclave, will become culture minister.

Abbas charged Shtayyeh with forming a new government on March 10.

Hamas and Fatah have been at loggerheads since the Islamists seized control of the Gaza Strip in a 2007 near-civil war, a year after winning parliamentary elections.

Palestinian politics has been effectively frozen since, and multiple reconciliation attempts have failed.

Hamas has criticised the formation of the new government, accusing Fatah of a power grab.

Hugh Lovatt, Israel-Palestine analyst at the European Council on Foreign Relations, said the new adminstration appeared to be "a continuation, rather than a radical break, from the outgoing Hamdallah government".

"Despite the inclusion of technocrats and political figures from smaller left-wing factions, the new Palestinian government remains heavily stacked with supporters of President Abbas," he said.

That raises questions about how much power and independence Shtayyeh will have, he added.

Former government minister Shtayyeh has been part of a number of Palestinian negotiating teams in US-brokered talks with Israel.

More about Palestinians, Politics, Government
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Why jet lag might be good for the brain
Review: Billy Joel releases nostalgic 'Live at Carnegie Hall 1977' vinyl Special
Q&A: Creating ‘smart’ microbial bionsensors Special
Review: Logan Henderson will melt your heart with 'End of the World' Special
Modi allies in soup over threats to Indian voters
Benzos added to fentanyl causing hard-to-revive overdose problems
Digital transformation trends within the utilities sector
Appeals for restraint as Ukraine's presidential race turns nasty
Finland populists eye election upset as anti-immigrant feeling rises
Trump says Mexico stopping migrants at border — Well, not really