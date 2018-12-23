By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in World On Christmas Eve 1818 - the world's most beloved carol was being performed for the very first time. Silent Night was originally written to commemorate the coming of peace after the Napoleonic Wars. It has since become a message of peace for the world. All is calm, all is bright 'Round yon virgin Mother and Child Holy infant so tender and mild… The song, with its lullaby-like melody and simple message of calm and peace, turns 200 this year - yet in these turbulent times - its sentiment is just as relevant today as it was when it was sung in that small Salzburg church in Austria two centuries ago. Let's go back to 1816. The Napoleonic War had just ended. Financial ruin and insecurity were everywhere - further stoked by floods, fires, and widespread famine. It was the That year, Joseph Mohr, an assistant priest in Mariapfarr, the hometown of his father in the Salzburg Lungau region, which had just come under Austrian rule, wrote a poem called "Stille Nacht, Heilige Nacht" to commemorate the coming of peace. By 1818, Father Mohr had come to Oberndorf. The Christmas song Stille Nacht, autograph (ca. 1860) by Franz Xaver Gruber (1787–1863). Photographed by de:Benutzer:Mezzofortist. Franz Xaver Gruber (1787–1863) The first singing of Silent Night In the winter of 1818, according to It did not take the church organist too long to set the poem to music, completing his task that very afternoon. Because the guitar was not an instrument approved of by the church, Mohr and Gruber waited until the Mohr sang tenor and strummed the guitar while Gruber sang bass, with the congregation coming in on the chorus. Gruber so loved the song, he brought it back to his home in Zillertal. From there, two traveling families of folk singers, the Strassers and the Rainers, included the tune in their shows. Silent Night Chapel in Oberndorf, Austria. Tourist Office Oberndorf Silent Night made it across the pond in 1839, making its American debut at New York's Trinity Church. Years later, during World War I, on Christmas Eve 1914 English troops recognized the tune being sung in German by enemy troops. For a brief moment in time, both sides put down their weapons, and celebrated the holiday together in what history remembers as "the Christmas Truce." Silent Night in today's world Silent Night has been translated into over 300 languages. In Oberndorf and other villages in the province of Salzburg, the song can only be sung on Christmas Eve because if it's performed at other times, Bavarian children are told, someone will die, according to But one of the big thrills for travelers to Oberndorf during the Christmas holiday is being at the Silent Night Chapel, along with thousands of other people from around the world, everyone singing the carol in their own language. In 2011 Silent Night was added to the Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage list. The story as this writer has described it is as close to being historically correct as possible. And it is history that tells us of the popularity in this simple lullaby of peace. Forbes said, "It expresses the longing, I think, for peace in our lives. That's powerful." Yes, peace is powerful. But one of the big thrills for travelers to Oberndorf during the Christmas holiday is being at the Silent Night Chapel, along with thousands of other people from around the world, everyone singing the carol in their own language. In 2011 Silent Night was added to the Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage list.The story as this writer has described it is as close to being historically correct as possible. And it is history that tells us of the popularity in this simple lullaby of peace. Peace, to all the world, is what Bruce Forbes, professor emeritus of religious studies at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa says the song is all about,Forbes said, "It expresses the longing, I think, for peace in our lives. That's powerful." Yes, peace is powerful.